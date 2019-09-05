Community Bible Fellowship will host an Aledo Community blood drive from 8:00 am to 11:45 am on Saturday, September 21 at 1109 S. E. 3rd St., inside Community Bible Fellowship - Fellowship Hall. This drive is in memory of Abraham Isaiah Greer.
Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at (800)747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 7/27/19 are eligible to give at this drive.
About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ALEDO COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE
