BUSHNELL/MACOMB — An outbreak of emerald ash borer beetles has hit communities in west-central Illinois.

Native to northeastern Asia, the insects feed on ash trees and can cause mass destruction to the point where the infested trees cannot be saved.

The problem made its way to west-central Illinois following a significant infestation in the Chicagoland area. The Chicago Tribune reported that Orland Park and Tinley Park had to remove more than 18,000 trees combined. As a result, Tinley Park lost 4/5 of its total tree population.

After discovering that the infestation reached downstate Illinois, Macomb City Forester Skip Bowles sent out a public service announcement for area residents.

Fortunately for neighborhoods like Macomb, the most common trees in town are oak and maple; however, there are still roughly 250 ash trees on the parkways and more than twice that amount on private properties. Ash trees represent roughly seven percent of all trees in Macomb.

Although the problem was discovered recently, it spreads at an extremely fast rate.

Bowles said that there’s only one effective chemical treatment on the market and that no product can guarantee a 100 percent effectiveness rate.

The treatment process needs to be completed every other year for the duration of the tree’s life, which is why Bowles believes that it is not a wise financial decision for the city.

For perplexed home owners with ash trees on their property, Bowles said that they need to weigh the cost of treating the tree long-term with the cost of getting it removed. Choosing to treat the tree could present a challenge, however, because trees that show signs of ash borer could be beyond saving due to the damage already done to the tree.

According to Bowles, ash trees are prone to splitting down the center of the trunk, which is a safety risk if that tree is near the roadways, power lines, or parks. Such trees will need to be removed, as the city recently did with one on South Randolph Street.

In Bushnell, Director of Public Works Justin Griffith said that the ash tree borer infestation is one of the biggest problems a community’s trees can face. While taking inventory on city terraces, he counted about 40 green ash trees, all of which will have to be removed.

At a recent city council meeting, city leaders talked about how there are more than 100 ash trees in Bushnell.

Griffith said that once an ash tree is infested, it will likely die within 18 months.

Like Macomb, the problem in Bushnell was discovered last year. Griffith noticed that numerous trees were undergoing steep declines and that almost all of them were ash trees.

Currently, the city of Bushnell isn’t requiring home owners to remove ash trees on their property, but Griffith believes it would be in their best interest to remove them.

Griffith also believes that it may be too late to revive ash trees through the treatment.

One way to determine if an ash tree is infested with the insects, according to Griffith, is if it sheds its leaves early in the year. Additionally, branches usually suffer the initial damage and then it later spreads to the entire tree.

Since Bushnell has the people and resources to take the ash trees down, it won’t be a detrimental slash to the city’s budget like it is for other communities. Griffith said that the job will take more time than it will money and the biggest cost will be removing the tree stumps.

The city will decide whether to hire a company to take the stumps out or to remove the stumps themselves.

Griffith urged locals to avoid allowing the borer to spread. Those who bring their own fire wood when camping or use it to heat their home should make sure that the wood isn’t from an ash tree.



Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com for comments or questions on this story.