CANTON — Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library is pleased to announce the start of its fall story time sessions. We have story times and activities planned for all ages, birth through primary grades. Please register and come join the fun.

Baby Story Times are on Thursdays from Sept. 26 through Nov., 14 from 9-9:30 a.m. This program targets newborns to 18-months of age and parent or caregiver. Adult and baby will enjoy a sensory rich atmosphere including stories, music, dance and play.

Toddler Story Times are on Thursdays from Sept. 26 through Nov. 14 from 10-10:30 a.m. This session geared for children ages 1 1/2-2 years old will feature an array of stories, activities and crafts and will nurture your toddler’s energy and creativity and introduce them to the glory of a good book.

Preschool Story Times are on Thursdays from Sept, 26 through Nov. 14 from 11-11:45 a.m. This program offers great social, emotional, early language and motor skill development for ages 3-5 years old.

Bedtime Story Times are offered on Tuesday evenings from Sept 24 through Oct. 22 from 6:30-7:15 p.m. for preschool and primary grades. This session is for anyone who works throughout the day or just wants to share a special moment with their child before the end of the day.

Please call the library at 309-647-0328 to register.