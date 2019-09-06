Illinois AG Raoul urges public to avoid using vaping products

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul urges the public to avoid using vape products or electronic cigarettes after a number of reported incidents where people have been hospitalized for illnesses after using the products.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 27 cases have been reported in Chicago and Champaign, as well as in Cook, DeKalb, DuPae, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Madison, McHenry, Will, Winnebago, St. Clair, Peoria and Tazewell counties. According to Raoul's office, those becoming ill have been between the ages of 17 and 38.

Two people have died as of Thursday.

"E-cigarettes are appealing to consumers for a number of reasons, including the mistaken belief that E-cigarettes are somehow safer than other tobacco products," Raoul said. "As people around the country report being hospitalized after using them or vape pens, and with one fatality already in the state, it is clear that vaping products pose a significant health risk and should be avoided."

Some of those who have become ill have reported symptoms ranging from breathing difficulty to coughing and fatigue to vomiting and diarrhea. Those hospitalized reported their symptoms worsened in the days following use of the product. Even if the symptoms do not happen immediately following use of e-cigarette or vape products, those who experience such symptoms as described above and have used the products are encouraged to consult a medical professional.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported many patients in Illinois and other states vaped using cartridges containing Cannabis active ingredient THC, Raoul stresses the illnesses have not been linked to one particular e-cigarette or vape product. The FDA has reported minors and young adults using the products have experienced seizures – a potential side effect of consuming sudden high levels of the stimulant nicotine.

On Wednesday, Michigan became the first state to ban flavored e-cigs. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a public health emergency after meeting with her chief medical executive. In a statement from her office, Whitmer stated that e-cig companies "use candy flavors to hook children on nicoine and use misleading claims to promote the belief that these products are safe."

Whitmer has also stated that using the words "healthy," "safe" or "clean" in the marketing of e-cigs is illegal. Sales online and in retail stores has been banned.

The actions by Raoul and Whitmer come after 300 possible cases of lung illnesses associated with vaping were reported in 23 states from June to August, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, vaping among high school students increased 78 percent from 2017 to 2018 and rose about 48 percent among middle school students in the same period. The FDA has stated it believes the sharp increase comes from the use of USB flash drive-like e-cigs such as the JUUL line of products, which are more popular among young people. The FDA estimates more than 3.6 million children have reported using e-cigs in 2018.

Raoul's office is conducting an investigation of JUUL for possible violation of the state's consumer protection laws – specifically JUUL's marketing practices. The Wall Street Journal reported JUUL has sold more than 12 million devices and 390 million refill pods in the U.S. during the first half of this year.

Raoul encourages Illinoisans who became ill after using e-cigarettes or vape products to file complaints on his website or by calling his consumer fraud hotline in Springfield: 1-800-243-0618.

For more information and free resources to help quit tobacco, members of the public are encouraged by Raoul to visit the Illinois Tobacco Quitline website or call 1-866-QUIT-YES.



