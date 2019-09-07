At Dickson Mounds Museum on Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22, “Essential Concepts of Wilderness Survival 1.0” will be held for kids ages 9-16 years old.

LEWISTOWN — At Dickson Mounds Museum on Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22, “Essential Concepts of Wilderness Survival 1.0” will be held for kids ages 9-16 years old. Through hands-on experience, participants will learn how to prepare for the wilderness and survive the forces of nature. This two-day program will highlight the most critical concepts of wilderness survival.

On Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the program will focus on wilderness preparation, shelter building, water purification, and foraging. On Sept. 22 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., the class will cover fire starting and natural land navigation.

This workshop is for kids ages 9-16 years old. Parents/adult guardians are welcomed. Participants are required to provide their own snacks, lunch, and water and must dress appropriately for outdoor conditions and hiking. Much of the program will be held in a wooded setting. A small backpack to carry food and supplies is a must.

Registration is required by Sept. 18 and space is limited. Participants will receive detailed information on the required supplies for the workshop. Youth can participate in one or both days of the program. Topics are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Call the Dickson Mounds Museum at 309-547-3721 to register or for more information.

For more information call 309-547-3721 or TTY 217-782-9175 or visit the museum's web site at http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/welcome-dickson-mounds.