CANTON — Lincoln-Douglas Toastmasters will hold a Toastmasters Speechcraft Program beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. the Graham Hospital Main Conference Room in Canton.

It begins this Thursday, Sept. 12, and continues the next three Thursdays — Sept. 19, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. It begins at 7 p.m. all days.

Presentations will be given by experienced Toastmasters on the art of public speaking and interpersonal communication.

Attendees can expect to practice prepared speeches and impromptu speaking often needed for interviews or project reports, and learn to give positive reinforcement and evaluations.

Total cost is $25 for all four sessions.

Register via www.cantonillinois.org/chamberofcommerce => Chamber Events and Programs. You can also call Cece Wroblewski at 309-453-2991 for further details.