CANTON-Today, we are announcing a change in our distribution schedules. Beginning Oct. 13, 2019, The Canton Daily Ledger will transition from printing six days a week to five days a week.

Subscribers will receive their paper Tuesdays through Saturdays. Subscribers will still have unlimited access to www.cantondailyledger.com, where we’ll continue to publish updates every day.

This was a difficult decision to make, but we’re confident this change will allow us to continue to provide the coverage that matters most. We remain committed to maintaining print publication on days most important to our advertisers.

As news breaks, readers will still find it first on cantondailyledger.com.

Our journalists will continue to engage with our audience on Facebook, with daily updates and top stories. And our app will still give readers access to our rich e-editions.

The Canton Daily Ledger has been through many transformations since its establishment in 1850. Through them all, we’ve remained committed to keeping our readers informed with accurate, enterprising community journalism.

That tradition continues today.

The Daily Ledger will continue to promote local journalism in the Canton community. Whether through local high school sports coverage, local city and school meetings, or the Canton calendar of upcoming events, we will do our best to provide digital and print coverage that our readers desire.

The decision to change our print distribution is part of a much broader digital transformation, impacting media companies including newspapers across the country. We know many of you are already accessing our digital platforms, as we’re experiencing year-over-year audience growth at cantondailyledger.com, with page views up by more than 25 percent.

Newsletter subscriptions are also on the rise, and this year we saw a double-digit lift in visitors from social media.

Advertisers or readers with questions, or those seeking cancellations or refunds, can call 309-647-5100.

We thank you for your continued loyalty, and support of our brand of journalism – reliable, accurate and community-focused news.