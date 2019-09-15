It may never be known what caused a house to explode in Rapatee three months ago, killing two people.

SPRINGFIELD — It may never be known what caused a house to explode in Rapatee three months ago, killing two people.

JC Fultz, public information officer at the State Fire Marshal’s Office in Springfield, said Tuesday that “our office made the determination that the cause of the fire is undetermined and the case has been closed on our end.”

The June 9 explosion claimed the lives of Wanda Swain, 77, of Illinois Route 97 in Rapatee, and David L. Swain Jr., 51, also of Illinois 97 in Rapatee. No foul play was suspected in the incident.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department worked with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office on the case.

Knox County Sgt. Detective Brian Brady said Wednesday morning that the investigation was also closed for the sheriff’s department.

“It’s a tragic event and there’s zero indication of any criminal activity,” he said.

Rapatee is along Illinois Route 97, south of Maquon, and north of the intersection of Illinois Route 97 and 116, between London Mills and Fairview.

In addition to the fire and explosion at the house, eight additional structures sustained damage in the June incident, including one residence “receiving significant damage,” Fairview fire officials said in a news release at the time.

