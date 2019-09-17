TENNESSEE — A Blandinsville resident died in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday night.

Edwin Grisham was traveling in a 2000 Ford Explorer on County Road 350 East near Tennessee, Ill. when he left the roadway and crashed into a barrier. The 74-year-old was the only person involved in the crash, which occurred at about 9:21 p.m.

Grisham was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle during the crash, according to the Illinois State Police.

At this time, it is unclear why Grisham’s vehicle left the roadway.

The McDonough County Sherriff’s Office, McDonough County Coroner, Colchester Police, Blandinsville Police, Colchester Fire Protection District, Life Guard Ambulance, Air Evac 144, and Weaver Automotive and Towing all assisted the Illinois State Police at the scene.



Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com for comments and questions on this story.