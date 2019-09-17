MACOMB — During Family Day at Western Illinois University, the WIU School of Agriculture and the University Union Board teamed up to present the second annual Food, Family, Farming, Football barbecue competition.

“A couple of years ago, I was walking around on Family Weekend and realized that there has not been much going on in tailgating for families,” said Jana Knupp, WIU agriculture instructor.

Knupp said that the competition was a great way to promote agriculture with both beef and pork as well as giving families a chance to go tailgating without having to bring their tailgating equipment with them.

Justin Brown, UUB president, said that both the WIU School of Agriculture and the UUB later teamed up together and brought the Food, Family, Farming, Football barbecue competition to WIU in 2018.

Brown said the teams spent 15 hours smoking both brisket and ribs in order to compete. Knupp said the competition has similar rules to other barbecue competitions that are held across the country, such as the Kansas City barbecue competition. She said competitors could use any style of barbecue that they chose, from spicy to sweet.

Trophies were awarded to the grand and reserved overall, as well as the overall and reserved for both brisket and ribs categories. In addition to those trophies, there was be a people’s choice trophy for the best meat chosen by the people.

“We have a panel of judges who will be in Western Hall (Saturday) afternoon,” Brown said prior to the judging. “They will be doing a blind taste test of the meat so that they can determine the winners.”

The to-go containers the teams placed the meat in were numbered when the team brought the meat to the judges. Brown said the numbers helped the organizers know which meat belongs to which team and allowed the judges to taste the food without knowing whose meat they were tasting.

Brown said the judges for the barbecue competition included WIU faculty and staff, the barbecue competition sponsors and Macomb community members. Brown said that one of the biggest sponsors of the barbecue competition had a history with barbecue competitions, so they were selected to be a judge of the competition.

Scott Parkins of Stone Cold Grillers used a homemade sweet sauce for his barbecue. Parkins, who won in 2018 in ribs overall, brisket overall and overall grand champion, said that he stepped up a notch and used more enhancements in his brisket in order to add more flavor and a revised glaze for his ribs.

The Food, Family, Farming, Football barbecue competition was not Parkins’ first rodeo in the world of barbecue competition. Parkins said that he has 10 years’ experience as a barbecue competition judge and has been competing off and on for the last five years.

Parkins’ advice to future barbecue competitors was to practice. He said a lot of practice is required because there is a lot of uncertainty in the world of barbecue competitions, especially when the judges are really picky.

The winners of the Food, Family, Farming, Football barbecue competition in both ribs and briskets were Sodexo Smokers in reserved ribs, McDonough County Farm Bureau in overall ribs, Butcher & Robinson in reserved brisket, McDonough County Farm Bureau in overall brisket. Butcher & Robinson won the People’s Choice Award and Tooth Decay won the Reserved Overall Champion. AGR won the Overall Grand Champion in the student division and McDonough County Farm Bureau won Overall Grand Champion.

McDonough Farm Bureau team member Jeffery Butler said that he was totally surprised when he learned that his team had won the barbecue competition.

“I knew that I had a good product, but was totally surprised,” he said.

Butler said patience is key to winning the barbecue competition. He also added that cooking and seasoning the meat were also key to victory. Unlike Parkins, who had previous experience in the barbecue competition world, the weekend competition was Butler’s first-ever barbecue competition as a competitor.

“I can’t share all of my secrets,” he said.

In addition to the barbecue competition, other activities included a cornhole tournament, face painting and a small vendor fair. Kona Ice provided free shaved ice with an assorted section of eight flavors for patrons.

The 2020 Food, Family, Farming, Football barbecue competition will be on Oct. 17, 2020.



