Canton Ingersoll Baseball was outdone by Dunlap Valley in the first game of a double header, 4-2.
Korbin Woerly toed the rubber for the Little Giants in the first game. He went five and a third innings, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out two and walking one.
Ethan Harrison threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.
Woerly led Canton with two hits in three at bats.
Jack Wheelwright, Christian Lowe and Braden Munson each had a base hit.
In the second game, Canton IMS tried to come back from a 4-1 deficient in the third inning against Dunlap Valley.
In the fourth inning Colin Johnson scored when Gus Lidwell reached base on an error.
Even though Canton had 2 hits in the fifth inning by Brayden Coker and Jameson Frame, Canton stranded three on base with no runs scoring.
In the bottom of the sixth Canton’s Lane Wheelwright had a base hit to score Lidwell who had reached base on a single.
However, the Little Giants could not tie it up in the bottom of the seventh.
Canton lost 4-3.
Coker went two innings allowing 2 runs. Devin Martin threw 4 innings in relief. He gave up 3 hits and 2 runs.
Wyatt Calvert and Quenton Ellis led Canton with two hits apiece. Canton had hits by Wheelwright, Coker, Frame, and Lidwell. Canton’s record is now 6-7.
Regionals start today, Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Canton is hosting regionals this season.
Canton’s first game in the regional will be this evening (Wednesday), 4:30 p.m. against Dunlap Valley Middle School.