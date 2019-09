CANTON-The Canton High sophomore team lost at home to Pekin by the scores of 7-25, 18-25.

Their overall record moved to 2-10 and 0-3 in conference following the loss.

Addi Postin had 2 assists and 5 digs. Ashlyn Zedric had 4 service points, 2 aces 2 kills and 2 blocks. Lexus Ellsworth also had 4 service points.

Their next competition is this evening (Thursday) at Limestone.