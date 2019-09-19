The Central Illinois Collectible Music Weekend will be this weekend in Springfield and Peoria.

The Central Illinois Collectible Music Weekend will be this weekend in Springfield and Peoria.

The events will feature thousands of records, CDs, music videos, memorabilia, posters, new and used merchandise and all types of music. Used, import, rare, hard-to-find, bargains and collectibles from the midwest’s most well-known dealers.

Show times for both days is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $3.

Saturday, Sept. 21, the event will be at the Route 66 Hotel in Springfield, 625 East St. Joseph, 6th Street Exit from I-55.

Sunday, Sept. 22, it will be at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 7403 Radnor Road in Peoria. It’s just off Willow Knolls Road next to Kellogg Golf Course.

The events are presented by Younger Than Yesterday, 2615 N. University, Peoria. Contact them at 309-682-1116 or youngernow@ameritech.net.