CANTON — The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring a Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories Fundraising in the lobby conference room of the hospital on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 4, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Experience the Frenzy! All Jewelry and Accessories are $5.

Proceeds will be used to benefit the Graham Hospital and Graham Medical Group Equipment Fund.