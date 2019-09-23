CANTON-The September Senior of the Month at Canton High is Anthony Becker. Anthony is the son of Amanda and Mark Becker, Canton.

The Canton High School Chapter of the National Honor Society chooses the student who earns this distinction each month.

Becker’s classes include: physics, marching band, Bio II, College Speech, strength training and Pre-Calculus.

He has also been involved in the following activities during high school: Key Club, band, wrestling, football, Student Council, Class Officer and Freshman Mentor.

Becker will now be eligible for Senior of the Year.

Congratulations!