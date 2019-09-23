A tape of the Cemetery Walk held on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, will air on Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22 on Thursday, Sept. 26

A tape of the Cemetery Walk held on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, will air on Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22 on Thursday, Sept. 26. It will start at noon and continue on 24 hour repeat play. Co-sponsors of the event were City of Canton, Canton Daily Ledger and Canton Area Heritage Center.

Writers/Producers were Mike & Susan Walters.

It was directed by Carol Davis. Tour Guides were Carla Bobell, Colin Davis and Kevin Stephenson.

Tape by Joe Ginger’s Video Service.