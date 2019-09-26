BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

WEST FRANKFORT – Three CWC golfers finished in the top five to lead the Bulldogs to a 19-stroke win at the BDC Championship on Wednesday. Oakley Gee (73 - 2nd), Ty Barbre (75 - 3rd) and KaCee Fulkerson (76 - 5th) led the way for the Bulldogs, with Kaden Carter posting the other counting score (84).

Gee and Barbre felt they didn’t have their best stuff on the windy day but Fulkerson’s score was a personal tournament low.

“I putted well on the front nine and then kept my driver under control on the back, and that driver can get me in trouble sometimes, but not today,” said Fulkerson.

Boys team scores: CWC 308, Chester 327, Trico 328, Eldorado 331, Fairfield 344, Hamilton Co. 348, Vienna 374, ZRC 389, Goreville 401. Medalist: Jarrett James (Chester) 71.

CWC scores - Oakley Gee 73, Ty Barbre 75, KaCee Fulkerson 76, Kaden Carter 84, Alex O’Daniel 90, Jace Burzynski 97.

The improving CWC Girls team finished a strong third. Allie Gee’s seventh place finish was her third straight top-ten finish at the conference tournament. The round of the day was turned in by Hamilton County’s Kylee Vaughan who torched the course with a three-under-par 69.

Girls team scores - Hamilton Co. 367, ZRC 385, CWC 393, Eldorado 404, Trico 406, Chester 454, Goreville 463, Johnston City 542. Medalist: Kylee Vaughan (Hamilton Co.) 69.

CWC - Allie Gee 92, Macey Heil 96, Elleigh Gray 99, Laci Mills 106, Katelyn Deig 107, Saylor Mason 118.

“For the Boys I think this was a good warm-up for the Regionals. We need to fine-tune some things to go deep into the post-season,” said CWC Coach Trey Mason. “We got better as we entered the Regionals last year and I think that will happen again. As far as the Girls - I’m very proud of them. They have definitely gotten better at the right time.”