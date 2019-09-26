CANTON-The Canton freshmen girls’ volleyball team lost to Washington in two sets, 10-25, 8-25.
Stats:
Abby Wittmer- two kills and one ace
Abby Spencer- one assist and one ace
Elleanor Robinson-two blocks
Lily Gilles-four digs
