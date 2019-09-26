CANTON-Canton Ingersoll Cross Country hosted Chillicothe and Illini Central at Big Creek Park Monday.

The Lady Giants won the girls’ division and Chillicothe won the boys’ division.

Mackenzie Mercer, Chillicothe captured the girls’ race clocking a 14:35.

Aneliese Hodges was Canton’s lead runner with 14:46.

Canton and Chillicothe tied with 30 points each leaving the tie breaker to their sixth place runners.

Breaking the tie was Avery Pigg putting Canton in first place.

Illini Central was third with 60 points.

The boys were led by Marc Gonzalez, Chillicothe running an impressive 12:29 on the very hilly course.

Jack Jochums was back from injury leading the Little Giants with a 13:42.

Chillicothe scored 19 points followed by Canton with 38 points and Illini Central with 63 points, “I was very pleased with our teams performance today. The girls are really looking strong – any one of our top five are able to get out and push each other. It’s always a guess to see which one will take the lead.

It was good to have Jochums back and now we can focus on strengthening the boys’ team as we head into the last few weeks of the regular season. We finally got a break with the weather and were able to get some good hill running without having to worry about the heat,” said Coach Shawgo.

Canton travels to the Olympia Invite Saturday.

Girls’ Results:

Aneliese Hodges-14:46

Ella Demler-14:57

Olivia Knowles-15:28

Ashley Wroblewski-16:19

Aliana Lawson-16:26

Avery Pigg-16:31

Marlee Miller-16:34

Bri Putman-17:04

Katie Dailey-17:22

Olivia Sprecher-17:29

Mackenzie Hand-17:36

Saige Cox-17:59

Makenna McGinnis-18:19

Delaney Bartlett-18:21

Reese Murphy-19:45

Jenaya Moore-19:47

Lilliana Horton-19:49

Meghan Skiles-19:55

Juleahana Richardson-21:07

Emma Braden-21:09

Kaidence Widger-21:44

Megyn Vollmar-22:04

Geneva Mitchell-22:12

Lyla Ward-23:56

Boys’ Results:

Jack Jochums-13:42

Noah Buhl-13:46

Will Phillips-14:02

Jaxsun Owens-15:19

Derek Spiva-15:30

Brody Braden-15:39

Kash Vanhouten-15:43

Dylan Renick-15:45

Keegan Blakesley-16:00

Chase Driskell-16:39

Spencer Bartlett-17:18

Jace Emery-17:25

Dawson Moore-18:45

Landon Bowers-18:51

Nelson Hand-19:15

Trevor Delong-21:34

Carter MacVean-23:17

Ian Kosier-24:26