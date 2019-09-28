Family-owned business, ChronosTechnology, is now open to service tech repair needs in Fulton County.

Nathan and Jennifer Chronister own the business with their three children, Alissa, Jonah and Logan.

Nathan is a Pekin native who, along with his family, lived in Davenport, Iowa, until moving to Farmington 10 years ago.

ChronosTechnology offers residential computer, phone, tablet and general device repair. They also offer networking and on-site services.

Nathan has 20 years of IT experience and has taught his children computer repair over the years.

Jennifer and Alissa are the administrative team while Logan is the small device — tablets, e-readers, phones — expert. Jonah works on game consoles.

Nathan and his sons are experienced in computer repair, both Windows and Mac operating systems.

“We focus on the individual as well,” said Jennifer. “We want to provide quality, friendly, compassionate service.”

The most common service they’ve been providing is phone repair, with the majority being screen replacement.

“We chose Canton because it’s the center point of Fulton County,” Nathan said.

ChronosTechnology opened Sept. 2.

In addition to tech services, they have a small stock of accessories, such as car chargers and cases for popular cell phones.

The family also brings in their dog, a friendly Labrador Retriever named Smokey, into the store.

ChronosTechnology is located at Tumbleweed Town, 416 W. Locust St. Suite 2, in Canton. They can be reached at 309-388-TECH or online at www.ChronosTechnology.net.