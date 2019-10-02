Bailey Norton and Matthew Kessler have been selected as the D.A.R. and S.A.R. winners at Canton High School for the 2019-2020 school year.

Bailey is the daughter of Samantha and Jason Norton.

Bailey is the daughter of Samantha and Jason Norton.

She has been involved in the following activities during high school: Class Officer, Youth Representative for the CUSD #66 School Board, Youth Leadership Academy, Student Council, SADD/SWAT, Mr. Little Giant Committee, Wrestling Statistician, Giant Pride, Marching Band, Concert/Symphonic Band, Sound and Lighting Crew, Speech Team, Softball, Cheerleading, Track and Freshman Mentoring Program. Bailey was named the 2019 Queen of Friendship along with winning the Talent Award and Miss Congeniality. Bailey plans to pursue a career as a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner.

Matthew is the son of Raynee and Steven Kessler. He has been involved in the following activities during high school: FFA, Student Council, National Honor Society, German Club, Marching Band, Football, Basketball, Baseball and Track. He has earned the State FFA Degree and the BSAA Outstanding Student Award. Matthew plans to pursue a career as an Agricultural Lawyer.

These students were nominated by their peers and voted on by faculty, based on scholarship, leadership and service.