Join in for this painting FUNdraiser supporting Fighting Pretty (women with all types of cancer) Saturday, October 12 at the Canton Elk’s Lodge.

They will be painting “Hocus Pocus” on a 16 x 20” canvas.

Add your own wording if you’d like. Examples are; “I smell children,” “It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus,” or “I put a spell on you.”

Cost is only $35. Invite s friend or entire group and come create your very own painting to decorate with!

Cash bar.

What is "Fighting Pretty?"

An organization that helps women feel strong and beautiful during and after cancer treatments. This FUNdraising event is being hosted by Raising Hale Salon.

Prior to this upcoming FUNdraiser, Hale hosted another fundraiser with Fighting Pretty in honor of her mother, who unfortunately passed from cancer.

“I started supporting this organization in honor of my Mother's (Mary R. Widger) Legacy.

It was during her battle that my eyes were opened up to the world of cancer. I have never met such true warriors, always a brave face on, always still trying to take care of others, and still trying to put their best face forward for the world to see.

My mother battled cancer for a decade. For those of you who didn't know her she was loving, funny, giving, strong, opinionated at times, never knew a stranger, very hard working, outgoing and truly a beautiful soul. Her family always came first. Her grandchildren were her everything. I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that should would have loved to be a part of this mission …. helping other women feel empowered and beautiful while they deal with their own cancer journeys. The gray butterfly on this shirt is in her honor.. she passed away from brain cancer in 2013.

I felt like I needed to tell you her story so when you wear your shirt you can look at the butterfly and remember her. Your support is greatly appreciated. And to all you cancer warriors out there... remember... You Are Strong, You Are Beautiful, and You Got This!”