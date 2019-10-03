Members of the Canton City Council received communication reminding residents that garbage collection fees will increase by $1.50 beginning Nov. 1.

CANTON — Members of the Canton City Council received communication reminding residents that garbage collection fees will increase by $1.50 beginning Nov. 1.

Finance Chairman Ryan Mayhew said Council previously approved the new garbage rates.

The rates will increase from $16 to $17.50. Starting May 1, 2020, the rates will increase again to $18.50.

The additional $1.50 from each resident will be appropriated into the city’s depreciation account to replace garbage trucks.

In other business, a public hearing was held right before the regular Council meeting for the refinancing of old City bonds.

The bonds, in the amount of $5.11 million, would be paid off then reissued at a lower interest rate.

If they City does proceed with refinancing these bonds, which are Series 2011 and 2009, the old water and sewer bonds could also be refinanced at that time as well.

Additionally, Council members heard an update from Missy Towery, Executive Director of the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development (SRPED).

Towery reported that SRPED is in talks with Just Transition Fund, an organization that provides assistance during coal transition, in wake of the Duck Creek plant closure. Just Transition provides grant and technical assistance.

Towery has also been attempting to bring shoe stores to the area and potentially putting the former Capital Music building on the market.

Mayor Kent McDowell noted that Towery also recently spoke to a high school Civics class.

Towery said she explained to students the importance of shopping local and what it takes to bring businesses into the area.

The Canton City Council also:

•Approved two road closure requests: closing Lakeland Road from Vine Street to the golf range Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. for the Canton YMCA’s Running Scared 5k and closing off the streets around the square for the Munchkin Masquerade Oct. 25

•Held a second reading on an ordinance authoring a lease of city-owned property located at 24624 E. Lakeview Drive and

•Heard communication from McDowell requesting that residents set leaves on the terrace, NOT in the gutters or streets. McDowell also thanked Kelly’s Electrical for updating electricity at Canton Lake.