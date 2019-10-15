In efforts to raise funds for the Troy Chisum Med Kit Memorial Fund, Weaver G&A made a donation of $2,040.

MACOMB — In efforts to raise funds for the Troy Chisum Med Kit Memorial Fund, Weaver G&A made a donation of $2,040.

Neil Taylor with SADA was the man behind the idea of providing trauma kits to local area Law Enforcement Agencies. This donation, along with other will allow the first wave of trauma kits to be purchased and distributed to local officers and deputies.

The FOP#189 thanks Tim Weaver and Neil Taylor, and they are still accepting donations to further the program. All donations are appreciated!