GALESBURG — October is Spina Bifida Awareness Month. Many may not think about this birth defect, but Michael 'Big Mike' Martinez thinks about it every day as it was a birth defect he was born with.

Martinez explained, "Spina Bifida has mostly confined me to a wheelchair (although I used crutches for a short time before suffering a stroke which also resulted in the loss of the use of my left arm) which makes it difficult to complete certain tasks that most able bodied people are able to perform."

He continued, "Because I’ve always been in a wheelchair, this led to being bullied most of my life as well as being excluded from many different activities. Having to watch others going out and having a great time with others while I was never invited and having to sit at home alone has always been the biggest struggle for me. Spina Bifida, simply put, is where there is an open spot in your spine which causes the spine to not form correctly. Depending on the part of the spine where the hole was, determines the severity of the Spina Bifida. This required an immediate life flight to Peoria upon being born for emergency surgery."

Martinez is attempting to bring awareness to this birth defect.

"Currently I am taking pictures with others with various Spina Bifida signs which will conclude in an event we will have on Oct. 17 at Carl Sandburg College where I will be speaking about Spina Bifida, what it is, and how it affects my daily life. The thing I want people to know about Spina Bifida is that we are humans too. Sure, we may have more limitations than others and our struggles may be different but we are deserving of the same love, respect, and inclusivity as anyone else is. Some of us may not have the opportunity to partake in the things others can so please include us. It makes a world of difference. It’s a simple gesture that can go a long way and could make our day," he said.

That's not the only thing Martinez is busy doing as he's also the founder of the annual wheelchair basketball game fundraiser at Carl Sandburg College.

He said, "We began this event last Spring. My intentions for this event were to show the importance of inclusion. Just because an individual may have certain limitations does not mean they should be excluded from something they might enjoy. I’ve always sat on the sidelines of sporting events super jealous of the athletes who were able to play the sports I knew I would enjoy and wanted to set up the event so that others would see what we did and set up something similar to promote inclusivity. Everyone deserves a chance to play and feel as though they are part of a team!"

Despite his limitations, Martinez is full of hope and positive energy. Others want to help him. There's a GoFund me page set up for Mike, called STAND with MIKE-Standing Wheelchair campaign. The campaign was organized by Anthony Law, coordinator of Diversity and Inclusion at Carl Sandburg College.

Martinez said, "He has been a vital part of helping with the planning process of coming up with the funds for the chair and has been a huge supporter of mine not only with this but also throughout my Sandburg career and has strived to push me to be the best version of myself that I could possibly be."

This campaign has been created as Martinez has been given the opportunity to purchase a standing wheelchair at a reduced price. The chair will cost $5,000. As of Oct. 11, $1,101 had been raised. As of right now, the page is the only option available for individuals to donate to a wonderful cause.

The standing wheelchair will truly help Martinez.

"The standing wheelchair is a wheelchair that doubles as both an electric wheelchair and also a standing chair. This offers me endless opportunities for much more freedom. Last week I was able to shoot a basket standing up in the chair and it felt absolutely incredible. To get that sense of 'normalcy' and that freedom to STAND UP and shoot a shot was life changing. This will open the doors to so many opportunities to live the life I’ve always dreamed of living and to do the things I otherwise would not be able to do because of my physical limitations. A chance to be included. Being able to afford this chair means a whole new world for me!" Martinez explained.

Martinez was born and raised in Galesburg. He is a 2010 graduate of Galesburg High School. He returned to Carl Sandburg College in 2017 to pursue a degree in psychology and hasn't looked back. He enjoys watching sports (he's a huge Cub's fan), collecting baseball cards, and going to sporting events at Carl Sandburg College. He is the former President of The Hispanic Latino Student Association and also of The Men of Distinction organizations at Carl Sandburg. He enjoys making an impact in his community doing community service as a member of MOD and HLSA. He is also a student ambassador for the college.

"Knowing you can make an impact on others and inspire them is truly a blessing that I cannot explain."

To donate to the standing wheelchair campaign, head to gofundme.com and search for STAND with MIKE-Standing Wheelchair campaign.