The IH-Navistar Retirees Canton group will meet at the Baker’s Center, Big Creek Park at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

CANTON — The IH-Navistar Retirees Canton group will meet at the Baker’s Center, Big Creek Park at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Speakers and topics include:

•Robert Senneff, President/CEO of Graham Medical System — changes in healthcare in the Canton/Fulton County area

•Wayne Krzysiak, SBC Member — important recent update from the SBC

•Jack Hall, HBPC Member — update from the HBPC and news from Navistar, claims process with self-administered medications through SilverScript, various current issues/problems with claims process, and a question and answer period.

High dose flu shots will be available on-site, administered by staff from Graham Hospital.

Cookies for this meeting will be provided by Graham Hospital and coffee available at 9:30 a.m.

All IH-Navistar Retirees and guests welcome.