CANTON — The Spoon River College Office of Community Outreach hosted the 21st Community Leadership Academy graduation Friday, Oct. 11, during the 26th Lifelong Learning Conference on the Canton Campus.

The purpose of the Community Leadership Academy is to introduce local residents to the services and agencies available to our local population. It also gives the participants an opportunity to volunteer at any of the organizations or to find ways to become active in the community. Including this graduating class, there are currently 187 graduates of this program.

“The best part of the Academy is all of the new things we learn,” said Andrea Barbknecht, director of Community Outreach and coordinator for the event. “I attend every year, and I learn something new at each session!”

This year’s graduates are Don and Gail Copple, Virginia Crase, Bonnie Harn, Phyllis Reinholtz, Francie Roberson, Karen Wheeler, and Theresa Wilcoxen.

The Academy is coordinated by graduates Kathy Lock and Mary Williams, who coordinate the presenters and the attendees.

During the first session, the Academy attendees learned about the history of the Academy, Spoon River College, including the new multi-purpose facility and the Snapper Villas.

The second week, the group heard from Bob Senneff of Graham Health System, Missy Kolowski of the Health and Wellness Connection, and they toured the Canton Area Heritage Museum.

During the third session, the group toured both the Canton Fire Dept. and the Canton Police Dept.

Week four held a presentation from Becky Sisson of the Fulton-Mason Crisis Service and then a tour of the Fulton County Jail.

During week five, the group was treated to a tour of the Cook Medical Facility, the Cook Polymer Technology plant, and the Canton Harvester Inn.

The group toured Fulton County Rehabilitation Center and the Fulton County Ambulance in the sixth week, and week seven was a presentation of the Canton Park District and a tour and lunch at the Canton High School.

The last week was filled with presentations from Carla Bobell of the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, Amanda Woodruff of Canton Main Street, Missy Towery of the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development, and a chat with Mayor Kent McDowell.

The Academy was held on Thursday mornings from Aug. 8 through Sept. 26. There is no charge for the participants.

Information about the programs and classes offered through the Office of Community Outreach can be viewed at www.src.edu by clicking on the Business and Community tab, or by calling (309)649-6260.