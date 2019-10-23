The City of Newton’s Street Department will begin vacuuming leaves along the city streets on November 1, Monday-Friday, until end of November or into first week of December if required for extended season. The leaves must be on the roadside of the ditch near the street or at the edge of the street. The city’s leaf vacuum will not reach to the opposite side of the ditch...only the street side. Leaves should not be located on the street to interfere with traffic.

Only leaves will be vacuumed, no twigs or limbs.

Between business hours of 8-5 call City Hall 618-783-8451. After 5:00 pm call the Street Department at 618-783-8511 and leave a message with your address and phone number if there are leaves to be vacuumed.