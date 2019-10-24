MACOMB — The Western Illinois University Art Gallery hosted the closing reception for the Serena Stevens and Tim Van Ginkel exhibit “Milk and Honey: Tones of Home” on Tuesday.

Originally from Fort Madison, Iowa, both Stevens and Van Ginkel received their Bachelor of Fine Arts from WIU. Van Ginkel received his master’s in fine arts from the University of Iowa and currently works as an art instructor at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa. Stevens is currently an Iowa Arts Fellow and working on her master’s in fine arts from Iowa.

“When we were talking about the show, we were like ‘it would be fun to do a show together because we have very common themes among our work, but we approach it completely differently,’ ” Van Ginkel said.

Van Ginkel said that as they talked about doing a show together, they realized that their subject focus was on their personal history such as their memories and where they lived. He said that once the pieces were chosen for the show, they allowed gallery director Tyler Hennings to put up the show the way he wanted to. Van Ginkel said that they were pleased with how Hennings set up the show and liked how the pictures and colors interact with each other.

Both Van Ginkel and Stevens said that their styles vary based on their previous locations. Stevens said that she likes to place photographs of the elements that she is using as a guide out on the floor for her photos, but she could not do that in the studio she used when they lived in Rhode Island. Van Ginkel said his art style is more of an organic and abstract style with earthy tones.

One artwork that Stevens painted that reflected on her own history was “Christmas Lights” that she used a photograph of her father and brother during one childhood Christmas. Other artworks that featured Stevens’ memories were “No Thank You” that featured the Kewpie dolls she inherited from her grandmother, and two paintings that featured two cats that passed away. Van Ginkel’s lithographs were serial monoprints of abstract flowers.

“I think that the aspect of change is something common in my work,” Stevens said. “As the idea of home can change, as you go from a child to adult, there are some aspects of femininity in my work: the loss of innocence, loss of desire are pretty constant things in my work.”

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.