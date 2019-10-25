MCBT represents Mercer County in the Entrepreneurial Support Network, or ESN. This group facilitates two events each year to connect entrepreneurs and owners of existing businesses with tools to launch or improve their businesses. ESN serves Henderson, Henry, Mercer, Knox, Stark and Warren counties.



ESN is hosting the first Business Bullpen event at 5:30pm on Thursday, November 2nd at Cedar Creek Hall in Galesburg. This event is open to any entrepreneur or owner of an existing business in the six-county area. Business Bullpen is designed to provide business-to-business information-sharing and networking.