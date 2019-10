The American Red Cross will hold a Farmington Community Blood Drive Monday, Nov. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 156 E. Vernon St., Farmington.

FARMINGTON — The American Red Cross will hold a Farmington Community Blood Drive Monday, Nov. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 156 E. Vernon St., Farmington.

To sign up, contact Alice at 245-4770. It’s sponsored by St. Matthew’s of Farmington.