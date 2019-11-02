CANTON-Census Day is April 1 this year.

Nope, no joke.

And, it’s imperative everyone be counted.

An initial kick-off meeting for the Complete Count Committee was held Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Members in attendance include: Diana Pavley Rock, Tony Rolando, Micah Garnett, Chuck Taylor, Paula Grigsby, Jake Green, Crystal Wilkinson, Missy Towery, Curt Oldfield and Carol Kohler.

Census Bureau Representative, Todd Volker, was in attendance as well.

Complete Count Committees, according to the minutes released by Pavley Rock, notes they are volunteer committees, established to increase awareness and motivate residents to respond to the 2020 Census.

CCC’s serve as state and local census ambassador groups that play an integral part in ensuring a complete and accurate count of the community in the 2020 census.

Additionally, according to the minutes, other purposes of the CCC’s:

•Increase the self-response rate for households responding online by phone or mailing back their questionnaire

•Utilize the local knowledge, expertise and influence of each complete county committee member

•Bring together a cross section of community members who’s focus is 2020 census awareness

The objective of the Complete Count Committee is to engage, educate and encourage.

Other items discussed were suggestions for CCC membership and Census Bureau Approach (i.e. mailing post cards to citizens-series of five; Census workers going door-to-door; Utilization of computers, phones, mobile apps to respond to census; targeting hard-to-count populations; educate and U.S. Census Bureau Job creation).

Prior to adjournment Committee ideas were discussed.

The next meeting is Nov. 20, 7:30 a.m. in the Director’s Room of City Hall.

Committee members are encouraged to bring additional members to the meeting.