FULTON COUNTY-Late Thursday, Illinois State Police District 14 released preliminary information regarding a property damage crash that involved an Illinois Department of Corrections vehicle.

The crash occurred at 11:53 a.m. on IL RT. 78 S/B .1 south of IL RT 100 in Fulton County.

The vehicle in the one-vehicle crash, was a 2018 Freightliner pulling a 2005 Walbash trailer driven by Caleb Woods, 42, Springfield.

Woods was just south of IL RT 100 when he lost control causing the vehicle the exit the roadway and overturn on the eastside of IL RT 78.

The vehicle involved is owned by the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Cause of the crash was determined to be driving too fast for conditions.

No charges were filed.

Assisting the Illinois State Police were the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Buckheart Fire Department and Fulton County Ambulance Service.