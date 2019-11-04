(EFFINGHAM, IL) – HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital continues to expand their Medical Staff and advanced practice providers to meet the health care needs of area residents, both now and in the future. Over the past quarter (July through September 2019), St. Anthony’s is proud to have welcomed the following new health care providers:

Emergency Medicine

Huzefa Chinwala, MD

Stephanie Eugene, MD

Kevin Thompson, MD

Paul Toofan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

Adriana Maldonado-Brem, MD

Hospitalist

Mohammed Alsakka, MD

Benson Lan, MD

Robert Van Meter, PA-C

Plastic Surgery

Kevin Calder, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Abbie Massengill, MD

Orthopaedic Surgery

Scott Urch, MD

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Jodi Isley, NNP

Wound Care

Kathryn Rincker, APRN

For more information about physicians on HSHS St. Anthony’s Medical Staff, visit the hospital’s web site at stanthonyshospital.org, and click on “Find a Doctor.”

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.