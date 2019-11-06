Fulton County 4-H Clubs prepared window displays or bulletin boards to help promote the 4-H Program during Fulton County 4-H Week, October 21-25, 2019.

The clubs could use a theme of their choice, or the theme of "Inspired To Lead – Called To Serve."

These displays were located throughout the county, in Astoria, Fairview, Lewistown, and Cuba.

These displays were judged for originality, appearance, unity, and for how well they attract attention.

The winning display was prepared by the Country Kids 4-H Club. Their display was located at the Cuba Elementary School.

The winning club receives an award, and all clubs participating receive something for their club.

Honorable Mention went to Busy Bees (at MidAmerica National Bank in Lewistown), Jolly Workers (at County Market in Lewistown), Pleasant Spacemakers (at the Astoria Medical Clinic), Smithfield Up and Coming (at Cuba Junior-Senior High School), and Fairview Huskies (at Fairview State Banking Company).

The Fulton County 4-H Program appreciates these businesses and organizations allowing the displays to be at their locations.

All of these 4-H clubs will receive special recognition for their 4-H promotional work at the 4-H Achievement Program, scheduled for Nov. 10, 2:30 p.m., at the Lewistown Community High School auditorium.

The public is invited.

For more information about University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H Program, call 547-3711.