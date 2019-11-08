Those wanting a funny, light-hearted comedy to get them through the weekend can look no further than Spoon River College as “Scapin” opens tonight.

“Scapin”, an adaption from Moliére by Bill Irwin and Mark O’Donnell, opens with Octave, portrayed by Evan Wheeler, a young man who has fallen in love and married a young lady by the name of Hyacinth, portrayed by Breanne Link.

However, to his horror, Octave’s father, Argante wishes Octave to marry the daughter of Geronte.

Octave enlists the help of his father’s servant, Sylvestre, played by Douglas Okey, and Geronte’s servant, Scapin.

Scapin is a devious, entertaining character that’s portrayed by Desiray Meyer.

By chance, Geronte’s son, Leander, portrayed by Dorrien Mapes, has fallen in love with Zerbinette, played by Tara Sepich.

Scapin and Sylvester kick up chaos and crazy antics in order to help the two young men stay with their lovers. Their performances that will leave audience members crying with laughter.

The production also features a classic chase scene, local references cleverly interspersed in the dialogue and an “UNBELIEVABLE COINCIDENCE.”

Argante and Geronte are portrayed, respectively, by Larry and Eskridge and Blaine Micu. Jenna Haile plays Nerine. Ensemble cast includes Chad Murphy and Natalie Orwig.

For a night of howling fun, watch “Scapin” which will be presented by Spoon River College at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Nov. 9, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in the Taylor Hall Theatre on the Canton campus.