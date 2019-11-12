Friday, Nov. 15, the Knights of Columbus-St. George Council will host a fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parrish Hall, 139 E. Chestnut.
CANTON-Friday, Nov. 15, the Knights of Columbus-St. George Council will host a fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parrish Hall, 139 E. Chestnut.
The menu includes: catfish fillets, shrimp, baked potato, french fries, baked beans, slaw, bread and butter.
The cost is $10 for adults while children 5 to 12 are $5.
Those 4 and under are free.
Desserts including cakes and pies are extra.