BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

NORMAL — The NCOE Fighting Cardinals capped off a 36-4 season with a 4th Place finish at the State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

After a competitive loss to Illini Bluffs in Friday’s semi-finals, the Cardinals came out hitting on all cylinders in Saturday’s early-morning 3rd Place matchup against Athens. Unfortunately, a play during the middle of the set completely threw all plans out the window when NCOE freshman standout Hollan Everett went down with a leg injury. The Cardinals continued to battle and tried to maintain their lead, but a late surge by Athens gave them a 24-22 lead and two set points. NCOE was able to come back and tie with a kill by Sophie Neal off of an assist by Mattie Wells, and a kill from Emilee Bishop on an assist by Kennedy Cook. The Cardinals then closed out the first set 26-24 with Abby Black on the serve and kills by Bishop and Neal.

NCOE Coach Jaclyn Melton was forced to make adjustments in the second and third set due to Everett’s injury.

“We brought her back in some because she thought she could play a little on the right side only, but it was hard because it was difficult to focus with everyone out of position from what we had played all year,” said Melton.

Athens was able to fully exploit the now-undersized Cardinals in the second and third sets, closing out the match with 25-16 and 25-9 wins.

“We worked really hard this season and it was our ultimate goal to get here,” said NCOE senior Emilee Bishop. “Next year I know out team will bounce back and be competitive again and have a goal to come back here .”

Statistically for NCOE Sophie Neal led the way with the way with 9 kills, Mattie Wells had 22 sets, and Evie Duncan came up with 19 digs. In the semi-final match Hollan Everett and Emilee Bishop each had five kills, Mattie Wells had 13 sets, and Sophie Neal lead the way with 5 digs.