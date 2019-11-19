COLCHESTER — Colchester City Council held a special meeting Monday night to appoint 27-year-old Michael DeWitt as the part-time Chief of Police for the Colchester Police Department. DeWitt was sworn in the same night.

DeWitt has been associated with auxiliary policing in McDonough County since he was 21, and has been a part-time officer since 2015. He’s devoted the past year and a half to Colchester, previously working for Bushnell.

Mayor Frances Welch said DeWitt’s appointment was advised to her by the Police Committee, and made with the council’s consent. DeWitt was called into last week’s Police Committee meeting Tuesday evening during executive session. The details of said discussion are not available at this time.

DeWitt is just one of two part-timers holding down the fort at Colchester since the resignation of three part-time officers towards the end of October and the retirement of previous chief David Bland. Mark Clark, another part-timer, maintains a full-time job in addition to his work with Colchester, DeWitt said.

The new chief said he and Clark will continue to provide the city coverage every night, typically until 11 p.m. or later. Residences and businesses will still be patrolled, DeWitt said, and the new chief hopes to see new hires soon that can relieve the department of three or four nights out of the week. He said he’d ideally like to have officers stationed during school hours.

When asked what was going through his head following his appointment, DeWitt said he was honored.

“I’m just going to do the best I can, and we’re going to try and move forward, move into the future, and bring the department back to where it was before, and hopefully even better.” DeWitt said. “First things first, we need to focus on getting some more officers.”

The city had received a handful of applications, but many weren’t qualified for the position according to Tim Smith, Chair of the Colchester Police Committee. Smith and DeWitt both attested that unqualified candidates can be enrolled in the part-time police academy in Galesburg starting in April. Training is broken up over one to three weekends per month, taking up to nine months in DeWitt’s experience. Halfway through this period comes the field training, DeWitt said, where trainees learn the ropes first-hand alongside other officers.

Options exist for candidates to start training even sooner, but DeWitt said that many McDonough County Citizens wouldn’t want to commute to Springfield every weekend for nine months.

In regards to maintaining equipment, DeWitt said an officer with 30 years of experience from Carthage came to perform a miniature audit of the Colchester Police Department. DeWitt said this officer’s wisdom will help the department seek out grants and programs to shore up weak spots in the department’s inventory.

DeWitt also teaches the motorcycle rider safety program at Illinois Central College, teaching riders the basics of operating motorcycles in a 20-hour program.

