MACOMB — The Macomb Board of Education looked at the tentative layout of the new middle school construction layout during Monday’s school board meeting.

Macomb superintendent Patrick Twomey showed the school board members what the layout of the new middle school will look like. He said that the school will be a pod system divided by a sixth-grade pod and a seventh and eighth-grade pod with upgraded general science labs to conduct physical science experiments. He also stated that there would be separate pick up and drop off lines for parents and buses. Twomey said that the plan will need some tweaks into it before the school district can start requesting construction bids. He said that he wanted the middle school to have a canopy that will connect it with the high school to look like an airplane hangar to tie in the Bomber nickname to the school’s construction. He also stated that the members of Maple Avenue Christian Church will have access to the middle school parking lot for church services.

Lincoln principal Kim Gillam presented the school board reading intervention methods that Lincoln teachers used for their students. She said that each student received one on one assessments for first to third-grade students throughout the year and adjust their reading learning instruction as needed. She said that the goal is for all students to be able to read and comprehend grade level text by the end of third grade.

Board member Jim LaPrad said for Lincoln students, they should be exposed to physical books to bring reading to life for them, not digital books due to studies of digital books leaving more gaps in reading skills. Gillam said that for children 10 years old or younger, that they should use physical books for most reading and only save the digital books for traveling.

The school board voted to approve the tentative tax levy that they will vote on during the December school board meeting. Twomey said that since the tax levy is less than five percent, the school board will not be required to have a public hearing on the tax levy. He said that the tax levy will be on display at the district office for 30 days until the December school board meeting.

In other business, the school board voted to approve the changes in board policy about the school board, operational services, instruction and personnel. The school board also voted to approve the umbrella insurance policy from Unland Company for the school district and to accept a three-year agreement with McDonough District Hospital to continue with their wellness program and associated services. Macomb High School social studies teacher Jesse Risley proposed to the school board of a trip to Eastern Europe to bring history to life with his students for the summer of 2021. The school board honored district principals and assistant principals for their contributions to the district for Principals Day in Illinois.

The next school board meeting will be on Dec. 16 at 7:00 p.m. in the Macomb Jr/Sr. High School C.T. Vivian Library.

