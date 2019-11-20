BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — The CWC Lady Bulldogs hit the ground running, opening the season with a win and a loss in two competitive matchups.

Monday: CWC 49, North Posey 47 (OT)

The Lady Bulldogs season-opener turned out to be an overtime thriller. CWC Coach Clinton Wolff had to go to his bench early when center Elleigh Gray picked up two fouls in the first three minutes. Seniors Sydney Lucas and Mariah VanMatre took over the scoring load, combining for 11 of CWC’s 12 first quarter points.

The second quarter started out tied at 12-12, but VanMatre soon joined Gray on the bench with two fouls. North Posey was able to build an 18-12 lead and switched defensively to a box-and-one on Lucas to restrict CWC’s scoring ability with the other leading scorers on the bench. Coach Wolff took a limited risk and put both of them back in the game midway through the quarter. The move paid off as CWC came back to lead 20-19 at the half.

CWC was able to build the lead to 35-24 by the end of the third quarter but North Posey warmed up from the outside early in the fourth as CWC’s shooting went cold. A 13-2 run to start the quarter tied the game at 37-37 with four minutes left. North Posey crept ahead a couple of times but a pair of free throws from Lucas with five seconds left tied the game at 42-42. CWC survived a pair of missed free throws by North Posey in the final second to head to overtime.

North Posey led early in the overtime and Gray and VanMatre had fouled out, but a basket from Jessica Smith and five free throws from Lucas was enough to grab the season-opening win.

“I’m really proud of our young ladies tonight and how well they battled,” said Wolff. “We really corrected things, kind of on the fly, which I’m really happy to see from our young girls. We’ve got three sophomores out there and when we set up we’ve got one junior and one sophomore off the bench. So we’ve got a lot of young ladies that are out on the floor in high pressure, high intensity situations. They were able to make adjustments on the fly.”

1 2 3 4 OT T

NP 12 7 5 18 5 47

CWC 12 8 15 7 7 49

NP - Jenna Heath 16, Jenna Rhineburger 13, Haley Wilson 6, Claire Koester 5, Tori Crawford 2, Emily Fortune 2, Kennedy Hallam 2, Haley Lowe 1.

CWC - Sydney Lucas 21, Mariah VanMatre 11, Jessica Smith 8, Elleigh Gray 6, Kadee Milligan 2, Greyson Huff 1.

JV game: CWC 42, NP 37

CWC - Meagan Healy 19, Jasmine Smith 9, Lily Pollard 5, KC Milligan 4, Greyson Huff 3, Ebonie Hawkins 2.

Tuesday: Goreville 42, CWC 35

A cold shooting night against a good team kept the Lady Bulldogs from opening the season on a two-game win streak. Neither team scored a field goal in the first four minutes, but Goreville heated up in the latter part of the period and held a 10-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

CWC got as close as 12-11 in the second quarter before Goreville was able to take control and led the rest of the game. The Lady Bulldogs never really found their shooting touch to make a sustained run.

CWC Coach Clinton Wolff talked about the shooting woes and what has to happen when they arise.

“You have those nights. When your offense is not working you just have to be able to slow them down. We’ve got a gritty bunch, they’re learning and are not afraid.”

1 2 3 4 T

GV 10 10 10 12 42

CWC 4 10 9 12 35

GV - Kelsey Ray 15, Adrianna Licka 10, Hallie Martin 8, Abby King 3, Sam Licka 3, Katie Benard 2, Miley Kwiatkowski 1.

CWC - Sydney Lucas 16, Kadee Milligan 6, Jessica Smith 3, Elleigh Gray 5, Mariah VanMatre 4, Greyson Huff 1.

JV game: Goreville 45, CWC 29

CWC - Meagan Healy 10, Greyson Huff 8, Luci Stubblefield 6, Ebonie Hawkins 4, Lilly Pollard 1.