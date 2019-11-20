The Shields Chapel United Methodist Women met in the Fellowship Hall of the church on Nov. 2, 2019 with seven members presen

The Shields Chapel United Methodist Women met in the Fellowship Hall of the church on Nov. 2, 2019 with seven members present: Rosemary Kirk, Melba Degroot, Jane Wages, Jill Baker, Rosalie Rittenhouse, Linda Austin and Roberta Fletcher.

Rosemary Kirk gave the devotions: “Blessing One Another” from “Strength and Grace.”

Roberta Fletcher read the Secretary’s report, one correction. Jane Wages wrote the devotion last month. Jill Baker gave the Treasurer’s report: a donation from Nancy Reinersten, in memory of her mother who was a member of Shields Chapel UMW for many years — Edith Coultas. A donation for St. Mary’s Food Pantry by UMW members.

Melba Degroot will put together the goodie bags for shut-ins for Nov. with Jane Wages supplying the cookies. Rosemary Kirk will do the gift bags for Dec.

The Mother-Daughter banquet is being planned for May 5.

The UMW will help decorate the church for the Christmas season on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m.

A motion by Rosemary Kirk and seconded by Roberta Fletcher to sent gift cards to Leslie Bates and Cunningham Home approved.

Joys and concerns were lifted up and a prayer was given by Linda Austin.

Jane Wages made a motion to adjourn, seconded by Jill Baker. The next meeting will be Dec. 3 — 9:30 a.m.. Linda Rock will have the devotions and Roberta Fletcher the session. Linda and Roberta will serve a Christmas brunch once again carrying on the tradition that Bernita Copenhaver started many years ago.

Melba Degroot gave the lesson “Empty Chair.”