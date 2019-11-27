Canton Area Chamber of Commerce lends its support to the 10th Annual Small Business Saturday® and Shop Small® Movement to drive commerce to small businesses.

City of Canton and the Chamber would like to announce its participation in this year’s Small Business Saturday (SMS), taking place Nov. 30.

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting local small businesses and strengthening and celebrating communities across the country.

This day is dedicated to supporting the local businesses that can help create jobs, boost the economy and preserve neighborhoods around the country.

The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce (CACC), Canton Main Street (CMS) and Canton Junior Women’s Club have joined forces to bring you “Shop Small Holiday Fun”, an opportunity for all merchants to come together for a shop Canton promotion during the upcoming holiday season.

The Annual CMS Old Fashioned Christmas Walk will take place Friday, Dec. 6, 5 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Canton and offer shopping, treats, entertainment, carriage rides and more.

The Santa Parade, put on by Canton Junior Women’s Club, will be Monday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

It will be a lighted parade, which will be tried for the first time this year!

The Chamber has a new Holiday Shopping Passport that will be available in participating stores.

Watch for more details on how you can “travel” through the local stores and restaurants with your Passport and possibly win prizes.

Buying from small businesses enriches your community by creating and supporting local jobs — plus, small businesses are trustworthy. The owner may be your neighbor or their child might play soccer with yours.

Small business owners work hard to serve you and your shared community; it only makes sense to support their efforts.

When you visit an independent local business you ensure that more money stays in our local economy, you help to keep your community unique, you encourage community and all that it stands for, you give a thumbs up to entrepreneurship, you make our city a shopping destination, you strengthen the fabric of our community, and most of all, you make a difference!

Merchants and consumers can learn more about Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com.

To check out all the holiday events visit www.cantonillinois.org.