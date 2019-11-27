Before long, businesses will be able to apply for state licenses to sell recreational marijuana.

The City Council has to decide whether such businesses should be allowed in Kewanee — and if they are, how they should be regulated. At Monday’s council meeting, council members indicated they want to make the right decisions regarding legal marijuana in Kewanee.

Council members Monday expressed a desire to make sure the community hears all the information available about cannabis sales, and to make their views on the subject known to the council.

Councilman Mike Komnick said he’s heard from people on both sides of the issue, and he encouraged people to call or email council members to express their views.

Earlier this month the city held a meeting at Kewanee High School on the cannabis issue, and the council would like to hold another session. Mayor Gary Moore said he’d like to have knowledgeable speakers on both sides of the issue in an effort give the pros and cons of legal marijuana sales.

City Manager Gary Bradley said school officials have offered the use of the Kewanee High School auditorium next Monday, but council members said that’s too short a time to get the word out to the community. They suggested a Dec. 16 session.

The date of Dec. 7 will be the first that would-be cannabis merchants could apply for state licenses.

In his report to the council prior to Monday’s meeting, Bradley wrote, “Our attorney (Justin Raver) believes that failure to have zoning approved as soon as practical does a disservice to businesses wishing to enter the field, and feels that we should have something adopted, even if it is later amended, as early as the December 9 meeting.

“For the purpose of full disclosure,” Bradley’s report added, “he (Raver) has clients that are interested in establishing such a business, and as such will not provide a recommendation regarding the actual ordinances to be adopted, but will review them as to form to ensure that they are legally sound.”

Councilman Mike Yaklich said that the council needs as much information as possible before voting on an ordinance.

“We need to get this right,” he said.