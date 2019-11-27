GALVA - Mary Ann Fisher, 75, of Galva, died at 1:00 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Toulon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Cremation will be accorded and graveside services will be held at a later date in the spring at Galva Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice. Rux Funeral Home in Galva is in charge of arrangements.

She was born June 15, 1944 in Avon, IL, the daughter of Marvin and Eva (Pierce) Yocum. She had been married to John Fisher. Survivors include her two daughters, Valorie Hall of Galva and Nancy (Rick) Turner of Cambridge, step-sister, Myra Yocum, two grandchildren, Ross Hall and Jenny (James) Brunke and four great grandchildren; Rory, Macie and Natalie Hall and Benjamin Brunke. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Yocum, mother, Eva Akers, step-father, Arthur Akers, her son-in-law, Ron Hall and two brothers.

Mary Ann had worked as a seamstress at Fahnstrom's and as a secretary at Galva Savings & Loan and for Bell Trucking. She enjoyed reading and making cards and jewelry and she especially loved spending time with her family and friends.