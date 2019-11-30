Wednesday, Nov. 27 at approximately 9:43 a.m., Fulton County Deputies responded to the report of a burglary to the Main Drag Bar and Grill, 104 W. Broadway, Astoria.

ASTORIA-Wednesday, Nov. 27 at approximately 9:43 a.m., Fulton County Deputies responded to the report of a burglary to the Main Drag Bar and Grill, 104 W. Broadway, Astoria.

A safe and an undetermined amount of cash were reported missing from the business.

Evidence was collected at the scene which led to a possible suspect.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., deputies apprehended Charles E. Stoops, 35 Astoria, in the 200 block of East Broadway, Astoria.

A consensual search of an Astoria residence revealed evidence of the crime.

Upon further investigation, Stoops was placed under arrest for Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property.

Stoops was transported to the Fulton County Jail where he awaits his first appearance in Fulton County Court.