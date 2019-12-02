MACOMB — Participation in the 2020 U.S. Census can have a significant impact on the area in a number of ways. Two immediately significant ways include federal representation in Congress and verification of application for certain federal grant and loan programs.

The U.S. Senate is fixed at two seats per state, but the House of Representatives is currently at 435 seats. This figure is based upon population. Accurate Census counts help states retain and event gain seats in Congress. When it comes to applying for grants and loans, regional councils and other organizations working in conjunction with local governments often are required to justify need for grant and loan funds by indicating resident population. Figures used in these applications must match or be within scope of data available to the responding federal agencies. It is typically the U.S. Census Bureau that originates these figures used for corroboration. Without accurate population data, discrepancies between local numbers and federal figures could lead to denial or delay of funding requests for critically important community projects.

Businesses also examine the latest Census data when determining where to move operations or where to permit a new franchise. Franchises typically require a minimum annual resident population for a service area so as to ensure a business — such as a retail store or restaurant — has sufficient regular income to stay in business.

Just over 95 percent of McDonough County is set up as self-response to the Census, and the county’s residents are set up to receive an invitation to respond online rather than having to fill out a paper questionnaire. Invitations will be mailed out about mid-March 2020. Anyone who has not responded yet by mid-April 2020 will receive the paper questionnaire, according to the bureau.

A quick fact page for McDonough County on the bureau’s website with a number of critical facts can be found line at: https://bit.ly/33K7oEN.

