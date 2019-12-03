Canton High wrestlers will be participating in the Dixon Duals Wrestling Meet set this Saturday at Dixon High School.

The competition begins at 9 a.m.

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for seniors/students.

SCHEDULE

Round 1

Mat 1 - Sterling v Canton

Mat 2 - Dixon v Knoxville

Mat 3 - Galesburg v Plano

Round 2

Mat 1 - Sterling v Plano

Mat 2 - Dixon v Canton

Mat 3 - Galesburg v Knoxville

Round 3

Mat 1 - Sterling v Knoxville

Mat 2 - Dixon v Galesburg

Mat 3 - Canton v Plano