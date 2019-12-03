The Lady Giants Girls’ Basketball team fell to Macarthur by 10 points, 57-47.

Macarthur took the lead in the first quarter, 11-7. At the half the Lady Giants trailed by four, 30-26.

In the third quarter, the Lady Giants fell further behind as Macarthur took a 44-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Giants had two scoring in double digits, Tori Oaks with 17 points and Bailey Culver with 11 points.

Bree Williamson scored seven points while Ella Wheeler scored six points.

Scoring two points each were: Blair Jacobus and Jade Wells.

Adding one point each in the victory were: Katie Smith and Ellyn Petty.