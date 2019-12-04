During the regular meeting of the Farmington City Council Monday night, Nathan Fleming was sworn in as Ward 1 Alderman.

FARMINGTON — During the regular meeting of the Farmington City Council Monday night, Nathan Fleming was sworn in as Ward 1 Alderman.

Fleming is filling a vacancy left by Doug Helle, who resigned due to increased activity at his business. Fleming will serve until May 2021.

In other business, Aldermen approved a $40,199 bid from John Deere for a tractor complete with a cab, loader and front blades.

Dave Ehlers, Superintendent of Public Works, explained that the tractor will be able to reach difficult areas for snow removal and mowing.

“It’s a very useful utility vehicle,” Ehlers said.

The Farmington City Council also:

•Approved an ordinance for a levy assessing taxes in the amount of $380,800

•Approved holiday bonus pay in the amount of $100 for full-time employees and $50 for part time employees and

•Heard public comments from Kathy Williamson, Farmington Chamber of Commerce, that Winter Fest 2019 will be held Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. in downtown Farmington.